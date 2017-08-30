S&P notches fourth straight victory, tech strength lifts Nasdaq

Investors continued to buy the dip, sparking the S&P 500 to its fourth straight winning session - its longest winning streak in three months - and settling above its 50-day simple moving average (2,451.08), while the Nasdaq finished more than 1% higher and the Dow lagged.

Tech stocks (+0.8%) were a notable outperformer, led by Netflix, which jumped 3.5% after analysts at Bernstein said Disney pulling its content from the platform would not hurt NFLX's stock performance; Apple rose to an all-time high during the session.

Within the tech space, a semiconductor rally was led by Analog Devices, which surged 5.2% after beating both top and bottom line estimates and issuing above consensus guidance.

U.S. crude oil fell following an EPA announcement approving emergency fuel waivers in response to Tropical Storm Harvey; WTI futures settled 0.6% lower at $45.96/bbl.

U.S. Treasury prices finished little changed, with the 10-year yield settling unchanged at 2.14% while the two-year yield added a basis point to 1.33%.