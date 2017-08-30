Workday reports Q2 beats and 43% subscription rev. growth

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) shares up a slight 0.13% aftermarket following Q2 EPS and revenue beats with sales up nearly 41% on the year. Subscription revenue was $434.5M, representing about 83% of total sales and up 42% on the year.

Q3 outlook puts subscription revenue from $450M to $452M with the consensus estimate for total revenue at $521.88M. FY18 outlook has around $1.75B in subscription revenue compared to the total consensus of $2.05B.

Operating cash flows for the second quarter were $15.1M and FCF were -$23.4M. Workday ended the quarter with $2.1B in cash and equivalents.

