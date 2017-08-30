Angie's List sets date for vote on IAC buyout

The S-4 statement for the acquisition of Angie's List (ANGI -2.4% ) by IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC +0.9% ) has been declared effective, and Angie's List has set the date for a special meeting.

The close of business on Aug. 25 is the record date for a special shareholder meeting scheduled for Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. ET in Indianapolis.

Shareholders will take up the buyout as well as a nonbinding vote on executive compensation. IAC plans to combine Angie's List with its HomeAdvisor and create a new publicly traded company, ANGI Homeservices Inc.

Angie's List expects the deal to close in late Q3 or early Q4.