United Continental eyes flight resumption at no. 2 hub Houston

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) says it plans to restart three flights at Houston’s George Bush Airport tonight but will not be fully operational at its second biggest hub for up to three weeks.

“There’s no material damage at the airport,” UAL's VP of operations Tracy Lee tells WSJ. “They never lost power or water. The runways are fine. The gates are good, although there was some leaking."

Schedules for UAL and other airlines have been severely disrupted by Harvey, which closed down both of Houston’s main airports on Sunday.

UAL is planning for 130 departures on Friday and aims to have 80% of its schedule operating again, or ~326 flights in and out, by sometime next week.

The biggest question is how many of UAL’s 11K employees in Houston will be available to come to work.