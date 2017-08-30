DryShips -20% after huge Q2 loss, SEC subpoena

DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) -20.4% AH after reporting a massive Q2 loss and revealing that it received a subpoena from the SEC for information related to its huge sale of stock between June 2016 and July 2017.

The dates include the period in which DRYS issued $700M in new shares, which wiped out the value of stock held by thousands of small investors.

DRYS used the proceeds from the offerings to purchase 17 vessels, including five controlled by companies associated with Chairman and CEO George Economou, who earns management fees on the company’s fleet.