Schröder to join Rosneft’s board, accuses critics of seeking "new Cold War"

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder confirms he will join the board of Russia's Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), and hits back at critics of the move - which include Chancellor Merkel - as wanting to push Germany into a “new Cold War."

Schröder's nomination to the board of Rosneft, which is subject to Western sanctions over Russia’s role in the Ukraine crisis, has caused an outcry among Germans who fear Russian interference in next month's elections.

Rosneft "is the largest oil company in the world, with important links to Germany,” Schröder says. “It is not the long arm of the Kremlin. They are the majority shareholder, but BP is a shareholder - not a small shop. Qatar is a shareholder.”