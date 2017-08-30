Comcast sues Vermont PUC over franchise conditions

Comcast (CMCSA +1.6% ) has sued Vermont's Public Utilities Commission, a month after the agency denied a request to lighten the requirements in its franchise agreement.

The company requested the removal of requirements tied to network expansion and to public educational and government channels, but the PUC rebuffed the request.

Comcast says integrating the PEG channels into its interactive guide (not just the scrolling program grid) could cost $4M, and that customers don't want to pay for that.

It's also objecting to a requirement to build out 550 miles of new cable; Comcast says the conditions "contravene federal and state law, amount to undue speaker-based burdens on Comcast’s protected speech under the First Amendment."