Investors punish Freeport for Grasberg deal, but winner may not be clear

Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) fell another 4.2% in today's trade following its agreement with the Indonesian government to offload half its stake in the world's second largest copper mine.

The government left no doubt as to who it believes got the better deal, as its Energy and Finance Ministries posted on social media that “Freeport is obedient, Indonesia is a sovereign state."

“While there a lot of issues still to be worked out, politically this is a win for the government,” says Keith Loveard at Jakarta-based Concord Consulting. “It has taken on a big U.S. firm and appears to have won.”

But Bloomberg's David Fickling thinks the winner is not so clear cut, as FCX has in effect taken on an equity partner to spread the risk and costs of working a project in challenging conditions; while the mine accounted for 47% of FCX's H1 operating cash flow, it also sucked up 61% of total H1 capex, or $431M - which likely would rise as the Deep Mill Level Zone and Grasberg Block Cave areas are developed.

Fickling also notes that while the deal gives Indonesian Pres. Widodo a major political win, the collateral damage to the country's reputation could be significant; foreign direct investment in Indonesia's mining and quarrying industries slipped to a 10-year low last year and the prospects this year look even worse.