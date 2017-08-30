WSJ: Disney looks to cut 10% of costs from TV group

Disney (DIS +0.3% ) is preparing heavy cost cuts at the Disney/ABC Television Group with an eye to cutting expenses 10%, The Wall Street Journal reports.

It's expected to identify the cuts, which will include staff reduction and restructuring, by the end of September. They're expected to land heaviest on broadcast ABC, its TV studio, ABC News and local stations, with some cuts coming at the Disney Channel and Freeform.

It will depend on a plan to be submitted to CEO Bob Iger by group president Ben Sherwood, however.

Some 300 positions could be eliminated from a force of about 10,000.