ZK International closes IPO, to start trading Friday

Steel product maker ZK International (ZKIN) announces the closing of its initial public offering, and expects to start trading on Nasdaq Capital Market Friday.

At a $5/share offering price, the company drew $5.3M in gross proceeds.

"The additional working capital will allow us to grow and execute on our business objectives," says CEO Jiancong Huang. "In China there is a commitment from the government and local municipalities to replace aging piping, while upgrading the piping used in new developments, especially in the high-growth Western Provinces of China."