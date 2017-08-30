BI: Oil refineries have released 2M pounds of chemicals via Harvey damage

Harvey's pounding of the south Texas oil and gas industry also caused the release of more than 2M lbs. of hazardous chemicals into the air - including cancer causing and potentially lethal gases such as carbon monoxide and benzene - according to filings with Texas environmental regulators.

In some cases, companies were forced to intentionally burn chemicals as a means of disposing them ahead of the storm; Chevron Phillips (CVX, PSX) burned nearly 800K lbs. of chemicals - including 300K of carbon monoxide - as it shuttered its plant.

At Exxon's (NYSE:XOM) Baytown plant, the floating roof covering one tank partially sank, releasing nearly 13K lbs. of chemicals include benzene; at Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) Pasadena terminal, floating roof tanks released close to 300K lbs. of chemicals.

"I’m more concerned about things that could have a lingering effect and stay in the soil," one expert tells Business Insider. "Benzene is a known carcinogen, so if that's coming back into the ground that would be very bad."

An extensive list, via the Sierra Club, also includes problems at facilities run by Valero (NYSE:VLO), Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and others.