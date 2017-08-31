China: Manufacturing up, services slip

Revitalized exports and infrastructure spending boosted China's official manufacturing PMI for the month of August to 51.7, from 51.4 the month before, while the the official services PMI dropped to 53.4, compared with 54.5 in July.

Another set of PMI readings, that tend to focus more on small- and mid-sized manufacturers, will be published tomorrow as Caixin/Markit releases its numbers.

