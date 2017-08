It had the potential to be one of the most high-profile appearances of major tech CEOs on Capitol Hill.

A U.S. House committee has canceled a planned hearing on Sept. 7 discussing the future of internet access rules after no companies publicly committed to appearing.

In May, the FCC voted 2-1 to advance Republican Chairman Ajit Pai's plan to withdraw the 2015 order on net neutrality.

Related tickers: T, VZ, TMUS, S, CMCSA, CHTR, OTCPK:ATCEY, CTL, FTR, CCOI, DISH, NFLX, ELNK