Eurozone inflation sets stage for ECB?

Eurozone inflation rose to 1.5% in August, narrowly beating analyst expectations and edging slightly closer to the target of the European Central Bank.

The flash estimates from Eurostat could also support the view that the ECB now has enough data to start tapering its asset purchases program early in September.

Euro +0.1% to $1.1895.

