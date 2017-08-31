Premarkt analyst action - healthcare

HealthSouth (NYSE:HLS) initiated with Overweight rating by Stephens.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) initiated with Buy rating and $20 (29% upside) price target by Stifel citing upside in Korlym sales.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) initiated with Buy rating and $13 (40% upside) price target by BTIG Research.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) initiated with Buy rating and $13 (63% upside) price target by BTIG Research.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) initiated with Buy rating and $12 (272% upside) price target by BTIG Research.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) initiated with Buy rating and $18 (173% upside) price target by BTIG Research.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) initiated with Buy rating and $21 (129% upside) price target by H.C. Wainwright.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals (Pending:CMTA) initiated with Buy rating and $32 (100% upside) price target by BTIG Research.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) initiated with Outperform rating and $16 (156% upside) price target by Oppenheimer.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) initiated with Buy rating and $98 (12% upside) price target by Citigroup.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) upgraded to Outperform from Underperform by CLSA.