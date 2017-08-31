AstraZeneca tried to buy Daiichi Sankyo last year - report

The online version of Nikkei Business reported yesterday that AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) made a bid for Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) last year, triggering a 13% spike in the latter's share price and triggering a trading halt. Daiichi, valued at $16B, declined the offer.

The companies have been working together for some time, including a 2010 agreement to supply and promote Nexium in Japan and a 2015 deal to jointly commercialize Movantik in the U.S.

Daiichi has expertise in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) which may have been the allure. Earlier this year, it announced that it will invest 15B yen ($136M) to raise ADC production.

AZN is up 1% premarket on light volume.

Source: Reuters