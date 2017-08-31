Sales track higher at Dollar General

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) shoots higher after topping sales estimates with its Q2 report.

Comparable sales rose 2.6% during the quarter vs. +1.6% consensus estimate. Traffic and average transaction amount were both higher during the quarter.

Gross margin was down 10 bps to 30.7% of sales. SG&A expenses rose 60 bps to 22.3% of sales.

The retailer ended the quarter with an inventory position down 1% Y/Y on a per store basis to $3.46B.

Looking ahead, Dollar General expects sales to increase 5% to 7% for the full year and sees EPS of $4.35 to $4.50 vs. $4.25 to $4.50 prior and $4.48 consensus. "In a dynamic retail and consumer landscape, we continue to make targeted investments in our business to execute on our focused strategic and operating initiatives which we believe will contribute to sustainable improvement over time," says CEO Todd Vasos.

