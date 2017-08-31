Ciena beats Q2 estimates, issues weak guidance; shares down 8.6%

Ciena (NASDAQ:CIEN) shares are down 8.6% premarket after reporting Q3 earnings with narrow EPS and revenue beats. The Q4 guidance came in under consensus with revenue expected from $720M to $750M compared to the $770.3M analyst estimate. Gross margin expected in the mid-40s percentage range and operating expenses at $240M.

Segment revenue: Networking Platforms, $592.3M (+10%); Software and Software-Related Services, $42.3M (+34%); Global Services, (-4%).

U.S. customers contributed 60.1% of overall revenue and two customers each accounted for more than 10% of revenue.

Adjusted gross margin was 45.5% compared to 45.7% in Q2 and 46.8% in the prior year’s quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 14.1% compared to 12.5% in Q2 and 13.5% last year. Cash flow from operations totaled $50.6M and Ciena ended the quarter with $559.5M in cash and equivalents.

Press release

Previously: Ciena beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Aug. 31)