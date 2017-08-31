Genesco lowers profit guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) slides after some sales pressure in Q2 and a painful cut in profit guidance.

Comparable sales were flat during the quarter. Comparable sales for the Schuh business were up 3%, while Johnson & Murphy saw comparable sales fall 1%.

E-commerce sales were up 30% Y/Y during the quarter.

The second quarter was a bit more challenging than we expected, as positive momentum at Journeys was offset by increasing headwinds at Lids. Journeys comps improved significantly, as we emerged from the latest fashion cycle," notes CEO Robert Dennis.

Looking ahead, Genesco sees FY18 EPS of $3.35 to $3.65 vs. $3.90 to $4.05 prior and $3.72 consensus.

