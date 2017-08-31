Futures up ahead of key data

Wall Street futures are all up by 0.2% as investors look ahead to a string of key economic data, including personal consumption and the core PCE price index.

Traders are also evaluating the damage caused by Harvey in Texas, which shot U.S. gasoline prices above $2 per gallon for the first time since 2015.

Oil is up 0.4% at $46.16/bbl, gold is 0.2% lower at $1312/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 3 bps to 2.57%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV