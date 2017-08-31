Daiichi Sankyo's mirogabalin successful in late-stage neuropathic pain study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, REDUCER, evaluating Daiichi Sankyo's (OTCPK:DSKYF) mirogabalin for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain met its primary endpoint. Patients treated with mirogabalin for 14 weeks experienced a statistically significant reduction from baseline in weekly average pain scores compared to placebo. More detailed results will be presented at a future medical conference.

Top-line data from another successful late-stage study, NEUCOURSE, in patients with postherpetic neuralgia, were announced in June.

Orally available mirogabalin selectively binds to a subunit of calcium channels in the nervous system in areas that mediate pain transmission called alpha-2 delta-1. The company says it has a unique binding profile and long duration of action.