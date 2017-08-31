Campbell Soup falls as sales pressures mount

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) trades lower after citing sales pressure.

"The operating environment for the packaged foods industry remains challenging due to shifting demographics, changing consumer preferences for food, the adoption of new shopping behaviors and the dynamic retailer landscape. In these times, sales growth remains a challenge." says CEo Denise Morrison.

Organic sales fell 1% during FQ4. Gross margin improved to 36.9% of sales from 36.1% a year ago as cost savings initiatives kicked in. Marketing and selling expenses decreased 34% to $143M during the quarter.

The food company sets FY18 revenue guidance at $7.73B to $7.89B vs. $8.02B and FY18 EPS guidance at $3.04 to $3.31 vs. $3.20 consensus.

