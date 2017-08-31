ManTech scores $39.6M award for U.S. Naval Air Systems command

ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) announced a $39.6M agreement with the Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) for Systems Integration, Diagnostics and Safety Hazard Testing services for the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR).

“Over the years, ManTech has moved up market with NAWCAD, deepening and expanding our relationship with critical solutions that buttress the security and success of our nation,” said Daniel J. Keefe, president and chief operating officer of ManTech’s Mission Solutions & Services Group. “ManTech’s integrated support to the NAWCAD mission – the pillar of research, development, test and evaluation engineering support for naval aviation – provides the warfighter with safe and reliable Naval aircraft to ensure mission success.”

ManTech will provide end-to-end R&M and System Safety support for US Navy and Marine aircraft and aviation subsystems, covering the full life cycle from design, development and production through the in-service stage for all Naval aircraft – including new, modified, manned and unmanned – as well as avionics and weapons systems.

Press Release