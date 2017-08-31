Reuters: BHP hires Barclays, Citi for U.S. shale gas divestment

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) has hired Barclays and Citigroup to help it sell its U.S. shale oil and gas business, which could fetch ~$10B, Reuters reports.

BHP said last week that it would exit its unconventional onshore Eagle Ford, Permian, Haynesville and Fayetteville assets, which it acquired at the height of the oil boom, and keep its conventional assets in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Australia and Trinidad and Tobago.

Analysts value BHP's Permian assets at $2.5B-$3.5B and Eagle Ford assets at as much as $3B.