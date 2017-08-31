Daiichi backs out of hydrocodone development partnership with Charleston Labs, will take a $250M charge in FQ2

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) terminates its 2014 development and commercialization deal with Charleston Laboratories related to hydrocodone products. All rights to the products, including CL-108 (hydrocodone, acetaminophen, promethazine), will be returned to Charleston.

President, Administrative and Commercial Ken Keller says, "During a recent portfolio and U.S. market review, [the company] made the strategic decision to refocus our commercial efforts on our current product line in the U.S. pain franchise as well as other molecules in our pipeline. We would like to thank Charleston Laboratories for its partnership and commitment to patients suffering with acute pain and opioid-induced nausea and vomiting. Daiichi Sankyo remains dedicated to bringing innovative medicines to patients and will continue to explore future opportunities that support our corporate strategy to expand our business and achieve long-term growth."

Daiichi will record an impaired loss of ~27.8B yen (US$250M) in fiscal Q2 reflecting the payments made to Charleston under the agreement.