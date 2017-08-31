FDA rejects SteayMed's marketing application for lead candidate Trevyent for PAH; shares down 28% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap SteadyMed (NASDAQ:STDY) slumps 28% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that received a Refusal to File letter from the FDA regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval for Trevyent for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

A Refusal to File letter means that the application was not complete enough to allow for review. In this case, the FDA requested additional information on certain device specifications and performance testing as well as additional design verification and validation testing on the final product.

The company has requested a Type A meeting with the agency to clarify the information it needs to accept the filing.

Trevyent is a small, pre-filled, single-use device that delivers parenteral treprostinil (United Therapeutics' Remodulin) at a pre-programmed rate to PAH patients. Its value proposition is a more convenient dosing regimen than Remodulin, which requires weekly infusions.