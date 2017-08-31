FDA accepts Apricus Bio's resubmitted Vitaros NDA, action date February 17; shares up 6% premarket

Nano cap Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) perks up 6% premarket on average volume on the heels of its announcement that the FDA has accepted its resubmitted New Drug Application (NDA) for Vitaros (alprostadil), an on-demand topical cream for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The agency's action date is February 17, 2018.

The company received a CRL in 2008 in response to its original filing.

Previously: Apricus Bio expects to resubmit Vitaros NDA next year; now considered drug-device combination; shares down 22% premarket (Nov. 18, 2016)