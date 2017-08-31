Sony launches three smartphones, smart speaker, and AirPod competitor

Sony (NYSE:SNE) has a spate of new products ahead of IFA 2017. Notable launches include three new smartphones, a smart speaker, and AirPod-esque headphones.

Phones: The flagship Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact and the premium Xperia XA1 Plus.

The standard XZ1 has a 5.2 inch full HD display with the Compact measuring 4.6 inches. The Compact also packs a wide-angle front camera with 120 degrees field of view and the new 3D Creator for augmented reality.

The Xperia XA1 Plus has a 23-megapixel rear camera, 5.5-inch full HD display, and an all-day battery life promise due to the 3430mAh capacity.

Smart speaker: The Google Assistant-enabled LF-S50G features gesture controls and “splash-proof” capabilities.

Headphones: Three styles with the most notable model, WI-1000X, resembling Apple’s AirPods in being truly wireless.

The Bluetooth headphones have noise cancellation that can turn on and off with a button push and there’s also a button for allowing phone calls.

