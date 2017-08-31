Wells Fargo boosts estimate of fake accounts to 3.5M

Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) fake-account scandal is worse than thought, as the company reports 67% more unauthorized consumer and small-business accounts than previously thought -- some 3.5M accounts, vs. previous estimates for 2.1M.

That's due to an expanded third-party analysis that found 1.4M new accounts potentially unauthorized.

The company's original analysis looked at 93.5M current and former accounts opened in a 4.5-year time period, from May 2011 through mid-2015. The expanded analysis looked at 165M retail banking accounts in an eight-year period (January 2009 to September 2016) and reached the new estimate of 3.5M potentially unauthorized accounts.

The estimate for accounts that incurred fees and charges was raised to about 190,000 from a previous 130,000. Wells will offer $2.8M in additional refunds and credits, on top of an original $3.3M.

It also said it found 528,000 potentially unauthorized bill pay enrollments and will refund $910,000 in charges there.