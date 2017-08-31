U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve makes emergency release

The Department of Energy authorizes the release of 500K barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Phillips 66′s (NYSE:PSX) refinery in Lake Charles, La., the first emergency release in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey but likely not the last.

The "emergency exchange agreement," which includes 200K barrels of sweet crude and 300K barrels of sour crude oil, suggests the PSX refinery is facing a shortfall of crude, with ports and pipelines shut due to Harvey.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI