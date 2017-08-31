Momo +4.5%, YY +3.5% on new Goldman Buy launches

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) is up 4.5% , building on yesterday's 5.8% gain, and YY (NASDAQ:YY) is up 3.5% premarket, after Goldman Sachs gave the two new Buy ratings.

They're the "leaders of China's live streaming sector," the firm says, a market that it estimates to grow to $15B by 2020 from $2B in 2015.

Goldman joins some well established bulls on both companies, each with more than a dozen Buy ratings from Street analysts. It's set a price target of $56 for MOMO (implying 55% upside).

Meanwhile, it has a price target of $101 for YY, implying 42% upside.