Airbus shares ready for takeoff?

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) has been a laggard of late compared with arch rival Boeing, the darling of the DJIA this year, but what's holding Airbus back is also what could make its stock pop, writes Alex Frangos in the WSJ.

Airbus has been punished largely for the [technology] faults of others [like Pratt & Whitney]. But there are now 100 A350s in service, some having flown for over a year without the major problems that dogged other ambitious debuts, such as the wiring design mishaps with the double-decker A380 or battery fires on the Boeing 787.

Another overhang on the stock, possible cancellations, aren't the threat that they seem. With the order book so large, a recent Qatar Airways cancellation of four A350s won't seriously dent cash flows.