Macau August revenue preview

Analysts expect Macau gaming revenue to increase 18.5% in August after factoring in the impact of Typhoon Hato. Though a deceleration from the blistering pace of the last two months, August is almost certain to be the 13th straight month of positive growth for Macau casinos, even with the typhoon causing some traffic loss and property damage at the tail end of the month.

Macau revenue numbers will be released sometime in the first few days of September.

JPMorgan thinks it's not too late to buy into the sector. The firm points to the growing momentum in the VIP segment and the benefits from the new Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge. Hedgeye is also bullish on Macau. The firm explains why in this video posted on Seeking Alpha.

