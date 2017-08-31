Southern recommends moving ahead with Vogtle nuclear project

Southern Co. (SO +0.3% ) says Georgia Power has recommended continuing construction of the Vogtle nuclear expansion project in Georgia, confirming earlier reports.

The Georgia Public Service Commission is expected to review the recommendation and make a decision within six months.

Georgia Power's estimated financing costs during the construction period total ~$3.4B, of which $1.4B had been incurred through June 30.

SO's desire to continue the project is not a surprise in light of the political fallout following last month's decision by Scana and Santee Cooper to halt the V.C. Summer nuclear project in South Carolina.

Georgia Power also says it has contracted with Bechtel to manage daily construction efforts.