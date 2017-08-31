FDA clears expanded use of Dextera's MicroCutter 5/80; shares up 20%

The FDA grants 510(k) clearance for Dextera Surgical's (DXTR +20.4% ) MicroCutter 5/80 Stapler and MicroCutter 30 White and Curved Tip White Reloads for use in open solid organ parenchymal dissection techniques, including the liver, kidney, pancreas and spleen.

Stanford University Medical Center associate professor of surgery Brendan Visser, M.D., says, “The small size and large degree of articulation provided by the MicroCutter 5/80 is especially beneficial in maneuvering within the confined spaces around solid internal organs. In addition, with the small footprint of the MicroCutter’s jaws, I’m able to successfully operate with less dissection.”

The expanded indication represents an additional 44K procedures in the U.S. each year.