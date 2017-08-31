Fox to air six-second ads in NFL games

Fox Television (FOX +0.8% , FOXA +1% ) is climbing aboard a developing trend for short, punchy advertising with plans to air six-second spots in NFL games and other live sports during the coming month.

It will start a limited number of spots in pro football games (starting with the regular season opener Sept.10) as well as MLB, college football and Major League Soccer.

Fox had tested the format during the Teen Choice Awards. It promises to reduce ad clutter in broadcasts, but costs a premium to maintain revenues under smaller loads -- and it's an open question whether marketers will find the increased expense worthwhile.

But the Teen Choice ads did see paid premiums, with some paying $75,000 for the six seconds, Advertising Age reports.