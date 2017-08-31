Cowen positive on Costo

Cowen analyst Oliver Chen weighs in on Costco (COST) after the retailer posted August sales numbers ahead of expectations.

"August momentum confirms Cowen’s view that COST is well positioned to maintain positive physical store traffic despite intense industry-wide competition and overlap with Amazon – and in the midst of the ongoing promotional vortex in the grocery sector," writes Chen.

The firm keeps an Outperform rating and $182 price target (18% upside) on the retailer.

