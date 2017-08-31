Western Digital announces 400GB memory card

Western Digital’s (NYSE:WDC) SanDisk announces a 400GB MicroSD card the company bills as the world’s largest memory card storage capacity.

The SDXC UHS-I card can transfer files at a rate up to 100MB per second, which amounts to about 1.2K photos a minute.

The card meets the A1 App Performance Class spec, meaning it runs apps fast and well.

Release date TBA but the card will retail for $249.99.

Western Digital shares are down 0.72% due to the company’s ongoing negotiations to secure the bid for Toshiba’s chip unit.

Previously: Toshiba misses deadline for chip unit sale (Aug. 31)