Stocks rise at the open amid upbeat global economic data

U.S. stocks follow global markets higher as economic data at home as well as from Europe and China beat expectations; Dow +0.3%, S&P +0.4%, Nasdaq +0.5%.
U.S. personal income ticked up in July and weekly initial jobless claims remained near post-recession lows, China’s August manufacturing purchasing managers index came in above expectations, and Eurozone August CPI rose more than expected.
European bourses are broadly higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.8%, and Germany's DAX and France's CAC both +0.9%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.7% but China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.1%.
In U.S. corporate news, Dollar General (-6.5%) and Campbell Soup (-4.5%) are sharply lower after delivering their latest earnings reports.
All S&P sectors are trading higher, led by health care (+0.7%), materials (+0.6%) and consumer discretionary (+0.5%).
U.S. crude oil +1.2% at $46.54/bbl, looking to break its four-session losing streak.
U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the benchmark 10-year yield unchanged at 2.13% and the two-year yield up by a basis point at 1.34%.
Still ahead: pending home sales, EIA natural gas inventory