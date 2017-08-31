Stocks rise at the open amid upbeat global economic data

U.S. stocks follow global markets higher as economic data at home as well as from Europe and China beat expectations; Dow +0.3% , S&P +0.4% , Nasdaq +0.5% .

U.S. personal income ticked up in July and weekly initial jobless claims remained near post-recession lows, China’s August manufacturing purchasing managers index came in above expectations, and Eurozone August CPI rose more than expected.

European bourses are broadly higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.8% , and Germany's DAX and France's CAC both +0.9% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.7% but China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.1% .

In U.S. corporate news, Dollar General ( -6.5% ) and Campbell Soup ( -4.5% ) are sharply lower after delivering their latest earnings reports.

All S&P sectors are trading higher, led by health care ( +0.7% ), materials ( +0.6% ) and consumer discretionary ( +0.5% ).

U.S. crude oil +1.2% at $46.54/bbl, looking to break its four-session losing streak.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the benchmark 10-year yield unchanged at 2.13% and the two-year yield up by a basis point at 1.34%.

Still ahead: pending home sales, EIA natural gas inventory