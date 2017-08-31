Strong rally for Shoe Carnival after earnings

Shoe Carnival (SCVL +22.7% ) soars after the retailer tops Q2 estimates and issues upside guidance. Comparable sales were up 0.4% during the quarter.

The company sees full year sales of $1.01B to $1.02B vs. $1.0B consensus and Full year EPS of $1.35 to $1.45 vs. $1.37 consensus.

"We believe we are well positioned for back-to-school with a trend-right assortment of branded, family footwear, favorable inventory position, and our multi-channel initiatives which have already generated an August comparable store sales increase of 7.0 percent," updates CEO Cliff Sifford.

