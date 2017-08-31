Barclays suggests Apple bundle services with $1K iPhone 8

Barclays says Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) can get more customers to agree to the reportedly $1K iPhone 8 by bundling one-year subscriptions to services like Apple Music and iCloud, per CNBC.

Analyst Mark Moskowitz estimates a one-year subscription for Music is worth $120 but only costs Apple $43 while iCloud has a $36 worth and $7 cost.

The firm’s survey results showed iPhone customer “buying intention” dropped from 36% to 18% when bumping the price up from $800 to the iPhone 8 price.

A recent survey from Fluent was more optimistic about iPhone 8 adoption rates. Fluent found that 40% of current iPhone owners would upgrade to the premium model, though two-thirds did think the price tag was too high.

September 12 is the rumored launch event for the new iPhones.

