Report: Motiva refinery may be shut up to two weeks

The largest U.S. crude oil refinery reportedly may be shut as long as two weeks for assessment of the plant and repair of any damage.

The 603K bbl/day Motiva refinery in Port Arthur, Tex., was fully shut yesterday due to flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey.

Crude oil and gasoline prices are spiking: WTI crude +2.8% at $47.24/bbl, Brent +2% at $51.83/bbl, RBOB gasoline +11.7% at $2.1065/gal.

