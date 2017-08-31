AMD launching budget-friendly Ryzen Threadripper 1900X

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) announces a new Ryzen Threadripper 1900X processor with a budget price of $549, according to TechRadar.

The 8 core/16 thread 1900x clocks at 3.8GHz or turbo clocks at 4.0GHz with an XFR boost to 4.2GHz.

The pricing is in the ballpark of the 8 core/16 thread Ryzen 7 1800X, which retails for $499 but well below the $799 12 core/24 thread Threadripper 1920X or $999 16 core/32 thread Threadripper 1950X.

AMD shares are up 2.68% .

