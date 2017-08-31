Interim data positive for Immune Design's prime boost vaccine candidate CMB305 in mid-stage soft tissue sarcoma study; shares ahead 5%

Interim top-line data from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing the combination of Immune Design's (IMDZ +4.5% ) CMB305 and Roche's TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab) compared to TECENTRIQ alone in 88 soft tissue sarcoma patients showed a treatment effect from CMB305. The results will be presented at ESMO in Madrid on September 11.

Data on the first 36 patients demonstrated a clinical benefit from the inclusion of CMB305 as measured by disease control rate, progression-free survival and time-to-next treatment. Patients in the CMB305 cohort also showed a higher frequency of induced immune responses to a tumor antigen called NY-ESO-1.

CMB305 is a prime-boost vaccine against NY-ESO-1-expressing tumors designed to generate an integrated anti-NY-ESO-1 response via its specific interaction with messengers between the innate and adaptive immune systems called dendritic cells. The company says its approach is unique is different other cancer vaccines.