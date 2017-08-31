Wedbush starts Snap at Neutral noting competition, lack of profits

Many headwinds at Snap (SNAP -1.1% ) are coming together to add up to a Neutral stance from Wedbush, according to its launch of coverage on the stock.

Analyst Michael Pachter has a $12 price target, implying 19% downside from today's price.

Net adds of daily users fell 58% in the first half vs. 2016, he notes. The existence of Instagram Stories (NASDAQ:FB) and WhatsApp Status are proof of how compelling Snap's innovations have been; they're also proof that the company is facing heavy competition for mindshare and ad dollars.

Meanwhile, despite revenue growth, the company's building a history of being unprofitable, Pachter says.