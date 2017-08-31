Mortgage rates continue to drop, Freddie Mac says

Rates for 30-year mortgages slide to YTD lows for the second straight week, according to the latest weekly survey from Freddie Mac, which notes that recent releases of positive economic data could halt the downward trend for rates.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.82% for the week ending Aug. 31, down from last week's 3.86%, while the average 15-year fixed-rate mortgage remained averaged 3.12% vs. 3.16% a week ago.

Last year at this time, the 30-year and 15-year fixed rates averaged a respective 3.46% and 2.77%.

