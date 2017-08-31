Dosing-finding study commences for Dimension Therapeutics' gene therapy candidate DTX301 in patients with urea cycle disorder; shares up 2%

Patient dosing is underway in a Phase 1/2 open-label, dose-finding trial assessing Dimension Therapeutics' (DMTX +2.4% ) DTX301 in patients with Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency, a genetic urea cycle disorder characterized by the buildup of ammonia in the blood.

The primary endpoint is safety as measured by the incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events. Secondary endpoints include efficacy measures of the change from baseline in ureagenesis rate and the change from baseline in the 24-hour area-under-the-curve of ammonia. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is November 2018.

DTX301 is an AAV gene therapy product designed to deliver ornithine transcarbamylase gene expression in a sustainable way.

