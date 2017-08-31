Salesforce and IBM's joint data solutions go live

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) announces that its data trade joint solutions with IBM (NYSE:IBM) go live today.

Salesforce Lightning app users can now get access to IBM’s weather data from its subsidiary The Weather Company.

The Weather Focus feature lets developers easily integrate weather data into apps while Weather Record allows users to submit date narrowed weather data to a Salesforce record. Scheduling Assistant can set appointments based around weather data like avoiding a meeting when a blizzard is about to hit.

IBM customers can use Salesforce data in app building through the IBM Cloud Integration for Salesforce.

Press release

