FMC Corp. hiked to Buy from Sell at BofA as ag outlook seen improving

FMC Corp. (FMC +2.5% ) is upgraded two notches to Buy from Underperform with a Street-hgih $103 price target, up from $65, at BofA Merrill Lynch, which cites survey results that indicate ag sales are likely to increase 1%-3% rather than decline 1%-3% as previously expected.

BofA believes FMC will be a structurally improved business following the acquisition of assets from DuPont that doubles ag EBITDA and further diversifies earnings, especially if the use of competing product dicamba is restricted.

The firm thinks can beat consensus 2018-19 estimates by 10%-15% from ag growth volume acceleration, DuPont synergies and higher prices and volume in lithium.