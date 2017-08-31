New data on combo of Incyte's epacadostat and Merck's Keytruda show positive benefit in melanoma patients

Updated results from the Phase 1/2 ECHO-202 study evaluating the combination of Incyte's (INCY -2.4% ) epacadostat and Merck's (MRK +0.5% ) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced melanoma showed a significant treatment effect. The data will be presented on September 9 at ESMO in Madrid.

Data from 54 evaluable patients showed an overall response rate of 55.6% (n=30/54), including eight complete responders (14.8%) and 22 partial responders (40.7%).

The disease control rate (CRs + PRs + those with stable disease) was 77.8% (n=42/54).

Epacadostat inhibits an enzyme called IDO1 which suppresses the immune system and helps cancer cells avoid detection by cancer-killing immune cells.

Pembrolizumab helps the immune system fight tumor cells by blocking the interaction between PD-1, a cell surface receptor expressed on T cells and pro-B cells, and its ligands PD-L1 and PD-L2. PD-1 is an immune checkpoint which down regulates the immune system.